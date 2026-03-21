Two Fitchburg residents arrested, charged after mult-town police chase

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Two residents of Fitchburg are facing motor-vehicle charges after leading police on a high-speed, multi-town car chase.

According to the Ashburnham Police Department, the incident began at approximately 10:30 a.m. when a vehicle failed to stop for the Orange Police Department after the vehicle was wanted in connection with a suspected robbery. The pursuit traveled through Westminster and Winchendon before entering Ashburnham, where officers used stop sticks to disable the car near the center of town.

Ashburnham officers first observed the suspect vehicle entering the town at a high rate of speed from the Winchendon town line. The driver failed to stop and continued traveling south on Route 12. In an effort to stop the car before it reached Main Street, officers deployed stop sticks near Lashua Road. Ashburnham Police Chief Chris W. Conrad stated that the deployment resulted in an effective hit on the vehicle.

“The vehicle continued to Main Street losing control at the intersection of Main and Cushing Street,” Chief Conrad said. “The vehicle struck several curbs and ran off the road in front of #85 Main Street where it struck and moved 2 vehicles parked at St. Denis church.”

The two occupants fled the crash site on foot but were apprehended by Ashburnham and state police officers almost immediately. According to Chief Conrad, one of the suspects was taken into custody behind a building on the Cushing Academy campus.

Authorities identified the suspects as Echevarria Torres, 42, and William De Jese Rodriguez, 37, both of Fitchburg. Chief Conrad reported that both had active arrest warrants at the time of the pursuit. Officers from Westminster, Winchendon, Orange, and the state police all assisted during the incident.

One suspect and one police officer were transported to a local hospital. Both were treated for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

The Orange Police Department arrived at the scene to take custody of Torres and Rodriguez. Both suspects will face motor vehicle and property damage charges in Ashburnham, as well as additional charges in other communities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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