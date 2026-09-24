Two firefighters seriously injured after 3-alarm fire in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Two firefighters suffered serious injuries after a three-alarm fire in Somerville Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire on Park Street shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Crews said there were heavy fire conditions originating in the basement that extended throughout all three floors of the home.

Authorities said the home had been vacant.

The fire burned through the roof and then collapsed.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the building due to unsafe conditions.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from outside.

Mutual aid from Cambridge, Boston, Chelsea, and Medford responded to the scene.

Two firefighters suffered serious hand injuries and were transported to the hospital. A third firefighter suffered an ankle injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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