Two firefighters injured after responding to house fire in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. — Two firefighters were injured after helping to extinguish a fire in Sudbury on Monday.

The Sudbury Fire Department responded to Indian Ridge Road for the reported fire around 10:36 a.m. Monday

Companies arrived to find smoke pouring from the basement and first floor of a 1.5-story Cape-style home.

Everyone inside had already escaped the building. Firefighters entered to find the fire in the basement.

The fire was knocked down around 11:20 a.m. Additional companies were called to the scene to assist due to Monday’s high heat and humidity.

The two firefighters had non-life-threatening injuries.

All the residents of the home were displaced but are being assisted by the Sudbury Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

