Two dead, juvenile hospitalized after suspected murder-suicide at Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — Officials are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in Lowell that left two dead and a male juvenile hospitalized early Friday morning.

Lowell police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office found a juvenile male walking with a gunshot wound on Wilder Street shortly after midnight. Police then responded to a South Walker Street home and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was rushed to a Boston area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Investigators say the man was pronounced dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The juvenile is in stable condition.

“This appears to be an isolated incident as all of the involved individuals were known to each other,” the DA’s office said.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Lowell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group