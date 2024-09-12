Two charged with vandalism, larceny after allegedly smashing Tewksbury storefront

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two breaking and entering suspects were arrested Wednesday night, accused of stealing several liquor bottles and smashing a storefront.

Miguel Gomes, 21, of Kingston, and Aiden Holgun, 18, of Lynn, are both charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime, larceny from a building, and vandalizing property.

According to Tewksbury Police, Gomes and Holgun smashed the front door of Smitty’s Liquor on Main Street just before 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers apprehended the duo after they allegedly tried to flee the scene.

Investigators say Gomes was found to have several bottles of alcohol on him and that both he and Holgun stole merchandise from the business.

“I want to thank our officers for their quick response and apprehension of these two individuals,” said Chief Ryan Columbus. “This is another example of great police work by our team.”

They will both be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Thursday.

