Two back-to-back separate fires under investigation in Avon

AVON, Mass. — Two back-to-back separate fires are under investigation in Avon.

According to police, the first call came in around 4:25 p.m. on Monday, fire crews responded to a reported fire at the Waste Management recycling facility, located at 40 Ledin Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a blaze burning inside the facility’s main hopper. Crews successfully contained the fire to that area and brought it under control in approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported, and the recycling facility is expected to resume normal operations with only limited disruption.

A few hours later, around 7:28 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 65 Malley Ave.

When crews arrived, they discovered the flames had spread to the nearby home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

There are no injuries to report but the residents have been temporarily displaced while they work with building officials to determine when it is safe to reoccupy the residence.

“I’d like to thank our on-duty and off-duty firefighters for working hard through the hot weather while knocking down multiple fires yesterday evening,” said Chief David Charest. “Their quick response to both calls helped prevent further damage to the buildings. The department also wishes to thank the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center for its assistance with dispatch during the calls.”

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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