Two arrested during more than 100 traffic stops on I-93 in New Hampshire on Labor Day

SALEM, N.H. — An impaired driver and a motorist clocked speeding at more than 130 mph were arrested during more than 100 traffic stops made on Interstate 93 during the Labor Day holiday, state police said Tuesday.

Robert L. Kelley Jr., 57, of Windham, was arrested and charged with DWI, open container, duty for highway emergencies (Move Over), and lane control, state police said. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Salem District Court on Sept. 25.

Joseph Cummings, 24, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, state police said. He was released with a scheduled arraignment date of Oct. 16 in Salem District Court.

The arrests happened on Monday, when troopers with the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit used state police aircraft to conduct “a high-visibility enforcement effort” on I-93 in Salem and Interstate 89 in Sunapee, state police said.

During the patrols, troopers conducted 104 traffic stops.

Of these stops, 48 drivers were witnessed traveling 90 mph or faster, state police said. Nine drivers were seen driving recklessly at 100 mph or faster.

At 7:28 a.m. Monday, while on an unrelated traffic stop, Trooper Sam Provenza saw a vehicle fail to move over for him and other troopers, as well as swerving.

Provenza conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver, later identified as Kelley.

At 8:14 a.m., while acting as an aircraft observer, Sgt. Jay LaPointe noticed a red sports car traveling on I-93 at 115 mph, and later at 131 mph.

LaPointe relayed the information to Lt. Christopher Storm on the ground, who conducted a traffic stop and ultimately took the driver, later identified as Cummings, into custody.

State police urged drivers on Tuesday to follow traffic laws.

“The NHSP reminds all drivers to obey the posted speed limits and to drive sober,” state police said. “Troopers will continue to enforce all motor vehicle laws to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors on New Hampshire’s roads.”

