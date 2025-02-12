Two arrested in disposal of NH woman’s body across state lines after fatal overdose, police say

KEENE, N.H. — Two people are facing a slew of charges, including human trafficking, in connection to the death of a New Hampshire woman who overdosed in October 2024.

42-year-old Andrea Martin is charged with dispensing a controlled drug resulting in death, one count of falsifying physical evidence, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of trafficking in persons.

32-year-old Christian Torruellas is charged with kidnapping and human trafficking in persons.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Justice, the body of 31-year-old Justina Steffy was found in Warwick, Massachusetts on October 23, 2024. She was previously reported missing by the Keene Police Department earlier that month.

Justina Steffy (Keene NH Police Department)

Investigators say Steffy died inside a Keene, New Hampshire residence 10 days before in a fatal drug overdose. Martin allegedly sold her the drugs and then moved her body from Keene across state lines into Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The DOJ also alleges that from October 10 to October 13, both Martin and Torruellas confined Steffy under their control with the purposes to terrorize her and others.

Additionally, authorities say Martin and Torruellas trafficked another victim between October 1 and October 17. The second victim’s name is not being released.

“Today’s arrests are a significant development in the investigation into the tragic death of Justina Steffy,” Attorney General John Formella said. “We are committed to pursuing justice and holding accountable those who exploit vulnerable individuals. Our thoughts are with Ms. Steffy’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Martin will be arraigned on Wednesday in Keene. A date and time for Torruellas’s arraignment has not been set as he is currently incarcerated on unrelated federal charges.

Andrea Martin mugshot (NH Attorney General's Office)

