Two arrested in connection with shooting at North Attleboro hotel

NORTH ATTLEBORO. Mass. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a North Attleboro hotel last month that left a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Members of the North Attleboro Police Department and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section arrested 27-year-old Erikka Joseph and 27-year-old Joshua Montgomery Tuesday after executing search warrants.

Police say a firearm was also found in the residence.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 55 Draper Avenue in North Attleboro around 10 p.m. on October 21 found a 61-year-old man in the lobby suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired into the entryway of the hotel.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“An initial investigation has revealed that the 61-year-old male victim was not the intended target,” the DA’s office noted in a statement.

Joseph and Montgomery are being held in custody pending a dangerousness hearing next week in Attleboro District Court.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

