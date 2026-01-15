Tuskegee airman, WWII veteran honored at 99th birthday celebration

QUINCY, Mass. — A Roxbury native and Brigadier General Enoch ‘Woody’ Woodhouse is a living legend and was the man of the hour in Quincy on Wednesday, as he was welcomed by friends and family to celebrate his 99th birthday.

“When you look back, and it’s not that long ago, World War II, what it meant for the world, and Woody served with incredible dedication, of course, was part of breaking the barriers down,” said Quincy Mayor Robert P. Koch. “It’s crazy when you think back to the barriers for race that want to serve and be part of conquering what was a clear evil at the time, so guys like Woody, they saved the world.”

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Woody’s mother urged his brother and him to serve their country, and at just 17-years-old, Woody enlisted in the Army.

Two years later, Woody was assigned to the 32nd Fighter Group, better known as the infamous Tuskegee Airmen.

However, at that time in our country’s history, race relations were poor. One of Woody’s friends, retired Army Colonel George A. Rollins, recounted a story that Woody once shared with him. By this point, he had graduated from Yale magna cum laude and was sent to Fort Robert E. Lee in Virginia.

“He got there, and he was a lieutenant, and his whole class were all white Captains and Majors, and the first night he went to the o-club to eat, and they wouldn’t serve him, so he went and ate at the bowling alley after that one.”

Woody would persevere and go on to enjoy a long, distinguished career. Boston 25 anchor Mark Ockerbloom asked him what this special day meant to him.

“Physically or biologically, it doesn’t mean much, but what’s up here (pointing to his head), and seeing family and friends,” Woodhouse said. “My son called me this morning from Houston, friends, family, and of course, this capstone, where everyone here is together.”

Woody’s still going strong! Making personal appearances around the state, he is revered in the veterans community.

Woody, thank you for your service, and from us here at Boston 25 News: Happy 99th birthday!

