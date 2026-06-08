Live video: Barney Frank remembered at Faneuil Hall as leaders gather for celebration of life

BOSTON — Lawmakers and dignitaries from across the country are gathering in Boston on Monday to honor the life and legacy of former Congressman Barney Frank.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. at historic Faneuil Hall.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expected to be among those delivering remarks, reflecting on Frank’s decades-long impact on national politics.

Frank, who died last month at the age of 86, represented Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District for more than 30 years. He became one of the most influential lawmakers in Congress and played a key role in shaping economic policy.

Obit Barney Frank FILE - House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In 1987, Frank made history as the first sitting member of Congress to come out as gay, a milestone that helped pave the way for greater visibility and representation in government.

He also co-authored the landmark Dodd-Frank Act, sweeping financial reform legislation passed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Monday’s ceremony is expected to draw a wide range of political leaders, colleagues, and supporters to commemorate Frank’s enduring legacy.

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