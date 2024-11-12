Tufts refutes CNN reporter’s post that it is breaking ties with Moulton over transgender comments

MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University on Tuesday refuted a CNN reporter’s social media post that the school is breaking ties with Rep. Seth Moulton’s office over his recent comments about transgender athletes.

“We have reached out to Congressman Moulton’s office to clarify that we have not--and will not--limit internship opportunities with his office,” Tufts said in a statement to Boston 25 on Tuesday morning. “We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment that values diverse perspectives, and our Career Center will continue to provide students with a wide range of employment opportunities across the political and ideological spectrum.”

The school’s statement came shortly after CNN Capitol Hill reporter Sarah Ferris wrote in a post on X: “Interesting: Tufts is breaking ties with Rep. Seth Moulton’s office over his comments on trans athletes, telling the office not to contact Tufts about future internships, per person familiar with the matter.”

Ferris wrote that the call came from David Art, chairman of Tuft University’s political science department.

Interesting: Tufts is breaking ties with Rep. Seth Moulton’s office over his comments on trans athletes, telling the office not to contact Tufts about future internships, per person familiar with the matter



The call came from David Art, chair of poli sci department — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) November 12, 2024

Moulton, of the Bay State’s 6th District, said last week in an interview with the New York Times that he supports the rights of transgender Americans but believes there should be limits when it comes to athletes on playing fields.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton told the New York Times. “I have two girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

Moulton on Sunday defended his recent comments he made about transgender athletes, saying the criticism he’s received proves his point that Democrats struggle to have difficult discussions.

Fellow Democrats and educators in his home district of Salem criticized the comment, with Salem City Councilor Kyle Davis calling for Moulton to resign.

“I’m not looking for an apology from [Moulton], I’m looking for a resignation,” Davis wrote in a post on X.

I’m not looking for an apology from @sethmoulton I’m looking for a resignation. — Kyle Davis (@KyleForSalem) November 8, 2024

Moulton stood by his remarks while speaking with MSNBC’s Alex Witt.

In an earlier statement to Boston 25, Moulton added that he did not believe transgender issues cost Democrats the 2024 election.

“We lost, in part, because we shame and belittle too many opinions held by too many voters and that needs to stop,” the statement said.

Tufts University

While Moulton received criticism from those within his party, Republicans applauded him.

“The backlash against Congressman Moulton for making this statement is one reason why Democrats suffered significant losses across the country this election cycle,” said Amy Carnevale, chair of the MassGOP. “Republicans agree that it’s entirely possible to respect gender preferences while also acknowledging that the physical differences between men and women create distinct risks in sports.”

On March 30, 2023, Moulton co-sponsored the Transgender Bill of Rights “to protect and codify the rights of transgender and nonbinary people under the law and ensure their access to medical care, shelter, safety, and economic security.”

The bill supports “amending Federal education laws to ensure that they protect students from discrimination based on sex, including gender identity and sex characteristics.”

The bill would “guarantee students’ right to participate in sports on teams and in programs that best align with their gender identity” and also supports transgender students using school facilities that best align with their gender identity.

An estimated 1.6 million transgender adults live in the United States, according to lawmakers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group