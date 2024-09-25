Tufts lacrosse players who suffered rhabdo after Navy SEAL workout released from hospital

BOSTON — All of the lacrosse players at Tufts University who were hospitalized due to a serious medical condition after a workout led by a recent Navy SEAL graduate are out of the hospital and recovering, the school said Wednesday.

Twelve of the 50 Men’s lacrosse players who engaged in a “voluntary, supervised” 45-minute workout earlier this month were subsequently diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, according to school spokesman Patrick Collins. Nine of the student-athletes were hospitalized due to the dangerous issue.

Rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, is a condition that causes your muscles to disintegrate, which leads to muscle death, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Toxic components of muscle fibers then enter the circulation system and kidneys. This dangerous condition is often the result of overexertion.

“We commend the team’s resilience, admire how they cared for one another during a difficult time, and thank their families for their unwavering support,” the school said in a statement signed by President Sunil Kumar.

The university says they have retained D. Rod Walters II, an expert in the care and prevention of student-athlete injuries, and Randy Aliment of the law firm Lewis Brisbois to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Tufts says they plan to give the pair “all the time and information they need.”

“We know you have lots of questions. Frankly, we do as well. And we know that it may be frustrating that we have not yet provided answers to all the questions that have been posed to us. However, we are following investigative best practices by refraining from making public statements to avoid unintentionally influencing the direction of the independent investigation. We are committed to conducting a thorough, unbiased investigation that ultimately leads to better and safer training practices for our student-athletes,” Tufts University leaders said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group