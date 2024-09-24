Boston police identify young man facing charges in deadly Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON — A 19-year-old man is facing gun charges in connection with a shooting in Boston’s Jamaica Plain section that left another man dead on Monday night, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Edwin Vinales is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots and a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 277 Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA station just before 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

After the shooting, Vinales allegedly ditched a firearm as officers chased after him. When Vinales was apprehended, police said officers recovered another semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition.

Boston police homicide detectives are leading an investigation into the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or sent via text by messaging “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

