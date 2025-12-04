Tufts graduate student detained by ICE heads back to court as lawyers seek visa reinstatement

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Attorneys for a Tufts University graduate student who was detained by ICE earlier this year are heading back to court on Thursday to ask a judge to restore her student visa while her case moves forward.

Rumeysa Ozturk’s visa was terminated by the Trump administration following her arrest by ICE agents in March, effectively blocking her from working or continuing her studies at Tufts.

Video shows moment Tufts student was swarmed by federal agents and taken into custody

Her lawyers argue the administration’s actions were illegal and intended to punish her.

The case has drawn attention from immigration advocates and higher education leaders, who say visa cancellations can have devastating impacts on students and research programs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

