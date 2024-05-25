TSA marks record-breaking travel day

BOSTON — TSA has set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day.

On Friday, May 24, more than 2.9 million travelers were screened at checkpoints nationwide, surpassing the previous record on Nov. 26, 2023, according to the transportation security agency.

“Officers have set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day!” the TSA tweeted. “We recommend arriving early.”

The third busiest day on record was set on Thursday when just under 2.9 million travelers were screened at U.S. airports.

