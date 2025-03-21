Trump alleges Boston Mayor Wu supporting violent criminals over citizens after State of City address

BOSTON — Following Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s fiery State of the City address on Wednesday that slammed D.C. leadership, the Trump administration responded by saying she’s putting violent criminals above her own citizens.

“Last night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu doubled down on giving sanctuary to violent criminal illegal immigrants,” an official White House communications email read on Thursday.

Referring to Wu as a “radical”, the email highlighted several examples of criminals recently arrested by ICE Boston and pointed to a recent AP-NORC poll stating that 83% of Americans are pro deporting violent, undocumented immigrants.

“Why is Mayor Wu intent on defying the will of the American people and obstructing the Trump Administration’s efforts to remove these monsters from our streets?” the email said.

The verbal sparring came in response to Mayor Wu’s comment about immigrants, where in her State of the City address, said, “You belong here...Boston doesn’t back down.”

In a response, Mayor Wu said in part, “I’m glad that the White House watched the speech, but Boston’s record does not match their reckless propaganda. Boston is proud to be the safest major city in the country, and we work with all levels of law enforcement every day to prevent crime and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Wu then criticized Trump’s decision to dismantle the Department of Education, among other policies, saying, “If the Trump administration is truly concerned about safety, they should fund healthcare and education, support our veterans, pass common sense gun reforms, and stop threatening our economy.”

Wu and the city have caught the attention of Republicans in the federal government of late. She recently testified in front of Congress for her Boston’s sanctuary city policies.

A federal task force also requested to meet with Boston leaders, including Wu, regarding alleged antisemitic incident on schools and college campuses and how to precent them.

