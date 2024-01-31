Truly Hard Seltzer releases limited edition Hot Wings Sauce flavor

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Superbowl is right around the corner and while many are focused on the players and teams facing off, Truly Hard Seltzer is focused on crafting their newest flavor of seltzer.

Truly the popular seltzer company created a limited edition Hot Wings Sauce flavored seltzer.

This special batch of hard seltzer was created to complete your game-day food spread.

The new flavor will be available online only, and stock can be found here.

The Hot Wings Sauce edition will not be available on store shelves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

