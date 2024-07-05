‘Truly chilling’: Six people from Fall River, South Carolina indicted for sex trafficking minors

BOSTON — Authorities are still searching for one of six people from Fall River and South Carolina who have been indicted on charges in connection with sex trafficking two minors and one adult in several states, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Christy Parker, 26, Cory Primo, 42, Avvani Jeffers, 22, all of Fall River; Alexander Smalls, 25, and Tre’sean Reid, 21, both of Beaufort County, South Carolina; and Tyreik Reid, 20, of Allendale, South Carolina were indicted on charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; sex trafficking of a minor; and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Tre’sean Reid remains a fugitive, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement on Friday.

Jeffers, who was arrested on June 27, is currently being held pending a detention hearing on July 8. Parker and Primo will appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on July 8.

Smalls is awaiting trial in South Carolina and will be arraigned in Boston at a later date. Tyreik Reid will appear in U.S. District Court in South Carolina for a detention hearing on July 10.

Authorities on Friday called the alleged sex trafficking ring as “chilling,” one in which the teenage victims were beaten, starved and forced to have sex “with many men.”

“For months, these victims endured brutality and depravity allegedly at the hands of these individuals,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Krol of Homeland Security Investigations in New England said in a statement. “While these arrests are a significant step toward securing justice, we recognize that this marks only the beginning of three survivors’ paths toward recovery.”

The case highlights the reality of sex trafficking in local neighborhoods, Levy said.

“The allegations in this case are truly chilling. One minor victim in this case was forced to engage in sex for money with many men. That young girl is someone’s daughter, she is someone’s granddaughter. It is hard to conceive of more vile conduct than what is set forth in these charges,” Levy said.

“Sex trafficking is not a distant problem – it is happening right here, in our neighborhoods, and often goes unnoticed or unreported,” Levy said.

All six defendants are accused of keeping all profits from the sex trafficking ring for their own financial gain, and using threats and violence to maintain control over the victims, two of which were 16 and 17, Levy said.

The adult victim was allegedly trafficked throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

According to court filings, between January and August 2023, Parker and Smalls worked together – with help from Primo, Jeffers and Smalls’ brothers, Tre’sean Reid and Tyreik Reid – in a scheme to coerce one adult victim and two minor victims to engage in commercial sex in Massachusetts and surrounding states for their exclusive financial gain.

In early 2023, Parker allegedly reached out to the adult victim, indicating she was homeless and needed a place to live. After moving in with the victim, Parker and her boyfriend, Smalls, allegedly coerced the victim to quit her job and begin engaging in commercial sex, Levy said.

Parker and Smalls allegedly forced the victim to sign a “profit sharing contract” which required the victim to “remain loyal and humble and stay focused.” Thereafter, Parker and Smalls allegedly forced the victim to engage in commercial sex – scheduling and coordinating commercial sex acts and setting prices – and took all of the profits, Levy said.

Prosecutors allege that Parker used physical violence, threats of violence and other threats to maintain control. In the spring of 2023, Parker travelled with the victim to South Carolina where she continued sex trafficking the victim and collected all of the profits, prosecutors said.

Upon returning from South Carolina, Parker enlisted help from Primo and Jeffers to traffic the victim throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, prosecutors said.

In July 2023, Parker was introduced to a 16-year-old minor and allegedly compelled the minor to begin engaging in commercial sex, Levy said. To maintain control over the victim, Parker allegedly used physical violence, threats of violence, alcohol, marijuana, starvation and sleep deprivation.

“Further, Parker would allegedly beat the minor victim if she fell asleep because a customer could request her at any time,” Levy said.

“On one occasion, Parker allegedly withheld food from the minor victim for 4-5 days after failing to collect the entire fee from a buyer,” Levy said, adding that Parker is accused of regularly beating and choking the minor victim, and not letting her receive necessary medical treatment.

In August 2023, Parker allegedly began trafficking a 17-year-old minor victim who had run away from a group home. It is alleged that Parker scheduled sex buyers for the minor victim, from which Parker would collect all of the profits. It is further alleged that Parker threatened to physically assault the minor victim if she did not work.

Krol, of Homeland Security, said his agency, in working with law enforcement partners, “is committed to ensuring all trafficking victims are given access to the programs, services and resources necessary to their future healing and success.”

Levy said his office is working to bring justice for the victims.

“Our office is relentlessly pursuing individuals who inflict such exploitation and suffering simply to line their own pockets. We are using every resource at our disposal to hold perpetrators accountable and seek justice for every victim,” Levy said.

If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking, you may contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

The charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to life in prison, no less than five years of supervised release and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of sex trafficking of a minor provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, no less than five years of supervised release and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $ 250,000.

The charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, no less than five years of supervised release and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

