Truck stuck in Boston’s Sumner Tunnel causes major delays

BOSTON — A tractor-trailer became stuck in the Sumner Tunnel on Friday causing delays to and from East Boston and Logan Airport.

The left lane had to be closed inside the tunnel, leaving only one travel lane. The truck was removed just before 5 p.m.

State Police say the tractor-trailer hit the ceiling and wedged itself about 200 yards inside the “lower height area.”

MassDOT Highway operations crews are inspecting the tunnel ceiling for damage.

MassDOT is telling commuters to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

