Truck goes airborne, lands on top of several vehicles after striking building in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pickup truck struck a building, launched into the air, and landed on top of several vehicles in Brockton early Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 1007 Montello Street found what appeared to be a Ford Ranger resting on top of a pile of mangled vehicles.

The Brockton Fire Department said the driver of the truck jumped out and fled the scene after the wreck.

The building that was struck sustained minor damage.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

BFD responded to 1007 Montello St for a MVC. A vehicle had struck a building and several vehicles landing on top of them. The occupant of the vehicle fled the scene. Minor damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/gGB4ATz7w9 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group