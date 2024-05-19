Netflix crews spotted filming on Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — Hollywood has come to the Vineyard again.

Crews for a new adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1975 novel “Forever” were seen filming at the Vineyard Haven Terminal, the Steamship Authority shared on social media Friday.

Ferry Fun Friday: Our Vineyard Haven Terminal got in on the Hollywood action this week, with Netflix filming scenes for Judy Blume's love story, Forever. Director Mara Brock and team did a great job shooting while our team was busy conducting business as usual. pic.twitter.com/Tb53PhxoeY — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) May 17, 2024

“Director Mara Brock and team did a great job shooting while our team was busy conducting business as usual,” the Steamship Authority wrote.

The series will be a reimagining of Blumes’ classic love story and follow two Black teens’ first romance in Los Angeles. Blume’s classic young adult novel broke ground in the 1970s′s for destigmatizing sex amongst teens.

Oscar-winner Regina King is serving as executive producer of the series and will also direct the first episode.

Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. are the show’s leads.

The Vineyard has often been a backdrop for Hollywood, most famously serving as the real-life stand-in for Amity Island in “Jaws.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

