Troopers rescue horse running with traffic on I-95 in Maine

BURNHAM, Maine — State troopers rescued a horse running with traffic on Interstate 95 in Maine early Wednesday morning.

The Bangor Regional Communications Center received multiple calls reporting a horse wandering along I-95, state police said.

The horse was first spotted in the northbound breakdown lane near mile marker 145, running with traffic.

The animal then crossed through the median and entered the southbound lanes.

Just after 3 a.m., troopers saw the horse running in the passing lane near mile marker 143 in Burnham.

Using a rope, troopers were able to safely secure the horse and tie it to the push bumper of a cruiser.

Although frightened, the horse was not injured, state police said.

The owner of the horse, who lives nearby on Snake Root Road in Pittsfield, quickly arrived on scene, state police said.

“It appears the horse had wandered off during the night without the owner’s knowledge,” state police said in a statement.

Animal Control Officer Russell Craft helped load the horse onto a trailer and safely transported it home.

Trooper Andrew Peterson (left) and Specialist Haley Fleming (right). Trooper Dan Murray, who is not pictured, also played a key role in ensuring the horse’s safety and helping return it to its owner. We also want to thank the members of the public who stopped to assist Troopers in getting the horse under control.

