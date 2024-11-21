Trooper hospitalized following multi-car crash on Lowell highway, officials say

LOWELL, Mass. — A trooper was transported to the hospital after a midday crash in Lowell on Wednesday.

According to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson, shortly after 2:40 p.m., a trooper in an unmarked cruiser was involved in a four-car collision while driving on Route 495 northbound.

The trooper was injured in the crash and subsequently transported to an area hospital. The trooper was conscious and alert at the time of transport, according to officials.

No additional injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The scene cleared at approximately 3:45 p.m., according to authorities.

