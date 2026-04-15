Trevor Story homers, has 5 RBIs to lead Red Sox over Twins 9-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Story homered and drove in five runs on Wednesday to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Minnesota Twins 9-5.

Connelly Early (1-0) gave up one run, two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings, the longest of his eight major league starts.

Andruw Monasterio had three of Boston’s 13 hits. Ceddanne Rafaela, batting second in the order for the just the second time in his major league career, went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3) gave up seven runs — six earned — 10 hits and three walks in five innings.

Austin Martin had two hits, including a home run. Ryan Kreidler hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning for the Twins, who lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Martin homered in the first but Boston scored five in the third and two each in the fifth and six to take a 9-1 lead.

Boston took advantage of a double error in the third by second baseman Luke Keaschall, who fielded Masataka Yoshida’s RBI grounder, dropped the ball as he tried to throw to second base and then threw the ball past first baseman Josh Bell, allowing a second run to score.

Story followed on the next pitch with his second home run of the season, a three-run drive. He added a two-run double in the sixth off Anthony Banda.

Up next

Red Sox: LHP Ranger Suarez (1-1, 5.-2 ERA) starts Friday’s series opener at home against Detroit.

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 3.80) starts Friday against visiting Cincinnati and LHP Brandon Williamson (1-1, 5.28).

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