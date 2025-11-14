TreVeyon Henderson goes off for three TDs, leads Pats past Jets 27-14

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — TreVeyon Henderson goes off for three touchdowns as the Patriots extend their win streak to eight games, beating the Jets 27-14.

Henderson, who had 19 carries on the night for 62 yards, ran in two touchdowns alongside 5 catches for 31 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Drake “Drake Maye” Maye went 25/34 for 281 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs led the way with 9 catches for 105 yards, his 39th 100-yard game in his career.

The Pats also debuted their new alternate ‘Rivalries’ jerseys.

THE NOR'EASTER IS HERE. pic.twitter.com/0QDngx1p3z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2025

The Pats are “on to Cincinnati” as they’ll travel down to Ohio next week to take on the Bengals.

FINAL: PATRIOTS 27 | 14 JETS

_______________________________________________

PATS WIN!

Pats extend win streak to eight in a row, beating the Jets 27-14.

1-0 in the Nor'easter Rivalries. pic.twitter.com/4XYvCSRwyG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025

====================================

Andy Borregales extends the Pats lead to 13, making it 27-14.

Andy adds another 3. pic.twitter.com/qG607Jtzrj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025

====================================

FUMBLE!!!!

The Jets first play of the drive, they give it right back to the Pats!

Patriots get the ball back on the first play of the Jets drive



NYJvsNE on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IWZxmqIC6U — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025

====================================

Diggs hits over 100 yards on the night!

Stefon Diggs goes over 💯



📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/IcfGzXMsGD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025

====================================

Andy Borregales extends the Pats lead to 10, making it 24-14.

====================================

END OF 3RD QTR.:

Pats lead the Jets 21-14 going into the 4th quarter.

Up through three. pic.twitter.com/N4obVS6Kao — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025

====================================

Drake Maye with a pretty throw and catch to Pop Douglas.

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

Justin Fields finds a wide-open John Metchie for 6. Nick Folk’s extra point makes it a one-score game.

Fields finds Metchie! Back to a one-possession game.



NYJvsNE on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rAxT2Pnq9b — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

TreVeyon Henderson with the hat trick! Drake Maye finds him in the back of the endzone. Henderson now has 5 TDs in the last two games.

====================================

Drake Maye traverses the pocket to find Stefon Diggs for a big gain.

====================================

HALFTIME: PATRIOTS 14 | 7 JETS

The Pats lead the Jets 14-7 after TreVeyon Henderson’s two-touchdown half. The Pats will receive the ball to start the second half.

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

Mama, there goes that man again! TreVeyon Henderson glides his way into the endzone to give the Pats a 14-7 lead!

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

TreVeyon Henderson and co. plows their way into the endzone! Pats tie the game at 7.

====================================

END OF 1ST QTR.:

Pats trail 7-0 to the Jets, look to even the score in the red zone

Done with one. pic.twitter.com/w2dAr4FBAr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025

====================================

Maye to Pop Douglas for an early 4th-down conversion

Nasty route by Pop Douglas to get open on 4th down



NYJvsNE on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JGqMB1LN5O — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025

====================================

Jets march down the field, Quarterback Justin Fields runs it in for 6

FIELDS FOR 6.



NYJvsNE on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l0U71m29gn — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025

====================================

Gronk is tonight’s ‘Keeper of the Light.’

The greatest tight end of all time 🐐@RobGronkowski is our Keeper of the Light 🔔 pic.twitter.com/PWt6rIPnwW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025

====================================

One goal in mind. pic.twitter.com/P1EFVhV6oG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025

