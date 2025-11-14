Local

TreVeyon Henderson goes off for three TDs, leads Pats past Jets 27-14

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots rushes for a touchdown in front of Isaiah Oliver #26 of the New York Jets during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — TreVeyon Henderson goes off for three touchdowns as the Patriots extend their win streak to eight games, beating the Jets 27-14.

Henderson, who had 19 carries on the night for 62 yards, ran in two touchdowns alongside 5 catches for 31 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Drake “Drake Maye” Maye went 25/34 for 281 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs led the way with 9 catches for 105 yards, his 39th 100-yard game in his career.

The Pats also debuted their new alternate ‘Rivalries’ jerseys.

The Pats are “on to Cincinnati” as they’ll travel down to Ohio next week to take on the Bengals.

Look below for a game recap!

FINAL: PATRIOTS 27 | 14 JETS

_______________________________________________

PATS WIN!

Pats extend win streak to eight in a row, beating the Jets 27-14.

====================================

Andy Borregales extends the Pats lead to 13, making it 27-14.

====================================

FUMBLE!!!!

The Jets first play of the drive, they give it right back to the Pats!

====================================

Diggs hits over 100 yards on the night!

====================================

Andy Borregales extends the Pats lead to 10, making it 24-14.

====================================

END OF 3RD QTR.:

Pats lead the Jets 21-14 going into the 4th quarter.

====================================

Drake Maye with a pretty throw and catch to Pop Douglas.

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

Justin Fields finds a wide-open John Metchie for 6. Nick Folk’s extra point makes it a one-score game.

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

TreVeyon Henderson with the hat trick! Drake Maye finds him in the back of the endzone. Henderson now has 5 TDs in the last two games.

====================================

Drake Maye traverses the pocket to find Stefon Diggs for a big gain.

====================================

HALFTIME: PATRIOTS 14 | 7 JETS

The Pats lead the Jets 14-7 after TreVeyon Henderson’s two-touchdown half. The Pats will receive the ball to start the second half.

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

Mama, there goes that man again! TreVeyon Henderson glides his way into the endzone to give the Pats a 14-7 lead!

====================================

TOUCHDOWN!

TreVeyon Henderson and co. plows their way into the endzone! Pats tie the game at 7.

====================================

END OF 1ST QTR.:

Pats trail 7-0 to the Jets, look to even the score in the red zone

====================================

Maye to Pop Douglas for an early 4th-down conversion

====================================

Jets march down the field, Quarterback Justin Fields runs it in for 6

====================================

Gronk is tonight’s ‘Keeper of the Light.’

====================================

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read