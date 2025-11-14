TreVeyon Henderson goes off for three TDs, leads Pats past Jets 27-14

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — TreVeyon Henderson goes off for three touchdowns as the Patriots extend their win streak to eight games, beating the Jets 27-14.
Henderson, who had 19 carries on the night for 62 yards, ran in two touchdowns alongside 5 catches for 31 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Drake “Drake Maye” Maye went 25/34 for 281 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs led the way with 9 catches for 105 yards, his 39th 100-yard game in his career.
The Pats also debuted their new alternate ‘Rivalries’ jerseys.
THE NOR'EASTER IS HERE. pic.twitter.com/0QDngx1p3z— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2025
The Pats are “on to Cincinnati” as they’ll travel down to Ohio next week to take on the Bengals.
FINAL: PATRIOTS 27 | 14 JETS
PATS WIN!
Pats extend win streak to eight in a row, beating the Jets 27-14.
1-0 in the Nor'easter Rivalries. pic.twitter.com/4XYvCSRwyG— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
Andy Borregales extends the Pats lead to 13, making it 27-14.
FUMBLE!!!!
The Jets first play of the drive, they give it right back to the Pats!
Patriots get the ball back on the first play of the Jets drive— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025
Diggs hits over 100 yards on the night!
Stefon Diggs goes over 💯— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
Andy Borregales extends the Pats lead to 10, making it 24-14.
.@Borregales_andy is good from 44. pic.twitter.com/nr9B8qlcWI— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
END OF 3RD QTR.:
Pats lead the Jets 21-14 going into the 4th quarter.
Drake Maye with a pretty throw and catch to Pop Douglas.
.@DrakeMaye2 with a shot to @popshotta3 🎯— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
TOUCHDOWN!
Justin Fields finds a wide-open John Metchie for 6. Nick Folk’s extra point makes it a one-score game.
Fields finds Metchie! Back to a one-possession game.— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025
TOUCHDOWN!
TreVeyon Henderson with the hat trick! Drake Maye finds him in the back of the endzone. Henderson now has 5 TDs in the last two games.
THE TREYFECTA @TreVeyonH4 😤— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
Drake Maye traverses the pocket to find Stefon Diggs for a big gain.
SO. SMOOTH. @DrakeMaye2.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
HALFTIME: PATRIOTS 14 | 7 JETS
The Pats lead the Jets 14-7 after TreVeyon Henderson’s two-touchdown half. The Pats will receive the ball to start the second half.
TOUCHDOWN!
Mama, there goes that man again! TreVeyon Henderson glides his way into the endzone to give the Pats a 14-7 lead!
Two TD Trey 😏@TreVeyonH4 | #NEPats— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
TOUCHDOWN!
TreVeyon Henderson and co. plows their way into the endzone! Pats tie the game at 7.
.@TreVeyonH4 WON'T GO DOWN 😤— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
END OF 1ST QTR.:
Pats trail 7-0 to the Jets, look to even the score in the red zone
Maye to Pop Douglas for an early 4th-down conversion
Nasty route by Pop Douglas to get open on 4th down— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025
Jets march down the field, Quarterback Justin Fields runs it in for 6
FIELDS FOR 6.— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2025
Gronk is tonight’s ‘Keeper of the Light.’
The greatest tight end of all time 🐐@RobGronkowski is our Keeper of the Light 🔔 pic.twitter.com/PWt6rIPnwW— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2025
