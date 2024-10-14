‘Trepidation’: Boston-area nurses concerned over iv-fluid shortage, it’s effects

BOSTON, Mass. — All non-emergent, elective medical procedures were rescheduled beginning Sunday at Mass General Brigham in light of the nationwide IV fluid shortage.

Those procedures will be postponed to at least Wednesday, but may be pushed back further if needed.

More than two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina – including the area around the Baxter International branch. The company distributes roughly 60% of the nation’s IV fluid.

Mass General claims they’re only receiving about 40% of the fluid they normally receive.

“There’s some trepidation,” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “This is affecting real people, real lives.”

Although the affected procedures are considered non-emergent, Murphy says they still have serious consequences.

She added, “Let’s say you needed a heart valve. It isn’t emergent right now, but it’s having a huge effect on your care.”

Nora Watts, a nurse at Newton-Wellesley Hospital and board member of the MNA fears this will become a state-wide trend.

She explained, “You never know when a patient will go bad. You have to have the stuff you need… Those are urgent situations that you have to take care of.”

Mass General Brigham released a statement last week reading:

“As healthcare providers across the country continue to confront the national IV fluid shortage following the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, Mass General Brigham has made the difficult decision to defer non-emergent, elective procedures requiring IV fluids from Sunday, October 13, through at least Wednesday, October 16. While we strive to minimize any impact on patients, these measures will ensure we are able to care for those in immediate need. Due to the unpredictable nature of this situation, we do not know when our supply of IV fluids will improve but we are closely monitoring and will continuously evaluate to ensure we can return to normal operations as soon as possible. We are contacting affected patients and will work to reschedule them as soon as we are able.”

Both Murphy and Watts blamed an overly-dependent supply chain as the root of this problem.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group