‘Tremendous sadness’: Fall River schools announce death of 6th grade student

The Fall River schools community is mourning the loss of a 6th-grade student who unexpectedly died Thursday, police say.

The child was a student at Morton Middle School and suffered a medical emergency, a school spokesperson said.

Families and staff were informed of the loss Thursday night before students were told Friday morning.

“On behalf of everyone at the Fall River Public Schools, our thoughts, heartfelt condolences and support go out to the student’s family and loved ones as they deal with this terrible tragedy,” a school spokesperson said in a statement. “We will make every effort to support our students and staff as needed and will have additional grief counselors readily available to support anyone who may be struggling with this news or who feels personally impacted by this tragedy. As the family and loved ones grieve, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group