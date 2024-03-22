MT WASHINGTON, NH — An avalanche on Mount Washington carved a path of debris and destruction down a ravine earlier this week.

The avalanche crashed through Tuckerman Ravine on Tuesday, March 20, tossing fully grown trees dozens of feet, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center says.

An observer trekked to the aftermath on Wednesday, noting the powerful force the onslaught of snow brought.

“What was astonishing to us in reflection was the destruction and distribution of tree debris from the powder cloud this avalanche must have produced. Trees were thrown ~20 yards either side of the avalanche debris and ~40 yards downhill of the toe,” the Mount Washington Avalanche Center wrote.

The avalanche was made up of old snow and was determined to have occurred naturally.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Trees and debris thrown dozens of feet in avalanche on Mount Washington (Mount Washington Avalanche Center)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group