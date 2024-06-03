Train with pantograph problem caused several service disruptions on Green Line

BOSTON — Shuttle buses replaced service at several MBTA stops during Monday’s commute after a Green Line train became disabled.
According to transit officials, a train reported a pantograph problem at Copley around 2 p.m.
There were no injuries reported and emergency crews responded to fix the problem.
Shuttle buses are replacing service between Kenmore and Government Center. B Branch riders are encouraged to use the 57 bus between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore. E Branch riders are encouraged to use the 39 bus along Huntington Avenue.
The MBTA is providing updates on their social media channels. Regular service has since resumed.
Green Line Update: Regular service has resumed between Kenmore and Haymarket.— MBTA (@MBTA) June 3, 2024
Personnel have made repairs to the disabled train, and shuttle buses are being phased out.https://t.co/Y408nmD2ra
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
