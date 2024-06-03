Local

Train with pantograph problem caused several service disruptions on Green Line

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

MBTA (WFXT/Boston 25 News)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Shuttle buses replaced service at several MBTA stops during Monday’s commute after a Green Line train became disabled.

According to transit officials, a train reported a pantograph problem at Copley around 2 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and emergency crews responded to fix the problem.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Kenmore and Government Center. B Branch riders are encouraged to use the 57 bus between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore. E Branch riders are encouraged to use the 39 bus along Huntington Avenue.

The MBTA is providing updates on their social media channels. Regular service has since resumed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read