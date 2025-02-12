Train derailment in Western Mass. prompts road closure, dayslong cleanup

WENDELL, Mass. — Crews are investigating after a train went off the tracks Tuesday night.

According to Leverett Police, a train transporting dry goods derailed in the area of Farley Road in Wendell.

Pictures show the train cars strewn about the wood line.

Western Mass. train derailment (Isaiah Manuel)

Authorities say there are no injuries and no threat to the public, although Farley Road will be closed for some time due to cleanup efforts.

Officials say the clean up process will take a few days.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group