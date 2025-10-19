Traffic stop in Gloucester leads to drug bust, 3 arrests

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Three people have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Gloucester over the weekend.

The vehicle was stopped near Harold Avenue, around 7 a.m. Saturday, after police say they noticed the driver acting suspiciously.

Police say that a search of the vehicle located tablets of methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, a scale, a pipe, as well as a handgun and $4,000.

Eglisard Cela, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested along with passengers Haley Hart-Labrie, and Paul Fagundes. All are facing numerous drug charges. Cela is also facing a charge of Operating Under the Influence.

All three are due in Gloucester District Court on Monday.

