Traffic on New Hampshire highways backed up for miles ahead and after solar eclipse

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police warned motorists of heavy traffic delays on two major highways on Monday afternoon as solar sightseers flocked north to get a glimpse of the total eclipse.

Aerial video from the law enforcement agency’s special enforcement unit showed traffic backed up for miles on the northbound sides of Interstate 93 and Interstate 89.

State police said the traffic delays were especially bad in the areas of Hooksett and Concord.

New Hampshire, along with Vermont and Maine, is in the path of totality, according to NASA. At 3:29 p.m., 96 percent of the sun was covered by the moon in Concord, New Hampshire.

Aerial video from state police showed traffic conditions in Berlin, Gorham and the Concord area after the eclipse Monday evening.

Motorists making the trek north for the eclipse can get real-time traffic updates here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group