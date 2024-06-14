Traffic detoured after concrete falls from I-290 bridge in Worcester

WORCESTER — Traffic is being detoured after concrete has fallen from a bridge in Worcester, police said Friday.

Emergency crews are responding to the Interstate 290 overpass on Lincoln Street between North Parkway and Melrose Street where some concrete has fallen from the bridge, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WPD officers are at the 290 overpass on Lincoln Street between North Parkway and Melrose Street where some concrete has fallen from the bridge. No injuries reported. Traffic on the SW side is being detoured down North Service Road. The road is expected to reopen in about an hour. pic.twitter.com/Ich8HPQwSQ — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 14, 2024

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic on the southwest side is being detoured down North Service Road.

The road is expected to reopen in about an hour, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

