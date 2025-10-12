Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash shuts down Bourne Bridge in both directions

BOURNE, Mass. — A multi-car crash has shut down both directions of the Bourne Bridge.

According to State Police, shortly after 1 p.m., officers closed the Bourne Bridge to traffic because of a motor vehicle crash involving several cars.

Bourne Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene to assist with traffic detours and provide medical assistance.

One operator who became entrapped as a result of the crash was transported to St Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The Bourne Bridge remains shut down as State Police investigate the incident.

According to MassDOT the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

