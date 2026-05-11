Traffic alert: Major part of Boston to close nightly through August. What drivers need to know

BOSTON — Overnight road closures affecting Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston take effect on Monday night and will linger deep into the summer, the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned drivers.

The eastbound closures will be in place seven nights a week, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Monday, May 11, and continuing through August.

The affected stretch runs from North Harvard Street to Mugar Way.

Officials say the closures are necessary to complete interim concrete ceiling repairs as part of the ongoing Storrow Drive tunnel maintenance project.

Transportation officials noted that work restrictions may be implemented during major local events, including concerts and events at Fenway Park and TD Garden, as well as during preparations for the FIFA World Cup and MA250 celebrations, to minimize traffic impacts.

During overnight closures, drivers will be detoured from North Harvard Street over the Anderson Memorial Bridge to Memorial Drive in Cambridge, then back into Boston via the Longfellow Bridge.

Officials say signage, law enforcement details, and electronic message boards will be in place to guide motorists through the area. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling near the work zone.

The construction schedule is weather‑dependent and subject to change without notice.

More details about the project can be found on the Storrow Drive tunnel maintenance project website.

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