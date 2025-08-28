Traffic alert: Crashes on Mass Pike, I-93 snarling Thursday morning commute

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Crashes on the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 93 are causing major traffic delays for Thursday morning commuters.

The westbound side of I-90 in Framingham is closed at mile marker 113.5 due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to MassDOT.

In #Framingham, I-90 WB closed at mile marker 113.5 due to tractor trailer rollover. Traffic being diverted via exit 117. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 28, 2025

Traffic is being diverted through the area via Exit 117 because the highway is closed between Edgelland and Worcester roads.

Aerial video from the scene showed the tractor-trailer resting on its side directly below an underpass.

MassDOT warned that closures are “expected to remain in place for several hours.”

A multi-vehicle crash on the Expressway has also shut I-93 in Boston between Columbia Road and Morrissey Boulevard.

A traffic camera in the area showed brake lights for miles as motorists approached the scene of the wreck.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in both crashes.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the areas until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

