Traffic Alert: Commuter rail delays due to downed wire impacting Monday morning commute

BOSTON — Several MBTA Commuter Rail lines are experiencing delays during the Monday morning commute due to a downed catenary wire near Back Bay.

The incident occurred around 5:40 on Monday morning.

The delays are affecting the Stoughton, Worcester, Providence, Needham, Fairmount and Newburyport lines, according to the MBTA.

There were no injuries reported.

According to the MBTA, trains are operating through other tracks to Back Bay.

Back Bay and South Station trains can expect up to half-hour delays as the issue is addressed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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