Tractor-trailer rollover on Mass Pike in Auburn causes traffic backup

AUBURN, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover in Auburn closed part of the highway Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the rollover happened on the Mass Pike ramp to Interstate 290 east.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Crews cleared the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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