Tractor-trailer driver injured, cited in rollover crash on I-95 in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Maine man has been cited following a tractor-trailer rollover crash on an Interstate 95 on-ramp on Thursday, state police said Friday.

Dean Merritt, 54, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was cited for a violation of negligent driving.

At 7:58 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper came upon a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer truck along the on-ramp from the Portsmouth Traffic Circle to I-95 northbound in Portsmouth.

A preliminary investigation at the scene foud that Merritt had been driving a 2014 Peterbilt 388 truck towing a 2003 Heil Trailer, carrying concrete mixing dust, when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the truck and trailer to cross the left shoulder of the on-ramp and overturn.

Merritt was assisted out of the truck by responding troopers and taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The on-ramp was closed for approximately four hours while troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to remove the tractor-trailer and clean up the debris.

All lanes of travel were reopened at 12:03 p.m. Thursday.

Portsmouth Police and Fire, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assist state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Benjamin at Jacob.A.Benjamin@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

