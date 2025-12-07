Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes two lanes on Mass Turnpike eastbound

CHARLTON, MASS. — Two lanes remain closed on the Mass Turnpike eastbound as Charlton Firefighters and the Department of Environmental Protection clean up a fuel spill.

According to Charlton Fire, the fuel spill happened after a motor vehicle accident between two tractor-trailers.

One individual was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Charlton Fire Department says to expect delays, slow down, move over, and stay alert for first responders as they clean up the spill.

Tractor-trailer crash closes two lanes on Mass Turnpike eastbound Courtesy: Charlton Fire Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

