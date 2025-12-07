Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes two lanes on Mass Turnpike eastbound

CHARLTON, MASS. — Two lanes remain closed on the Mass Turnpike eastbound as Charlton Firefighters and the Department of Environmental Protection clean up a fuel spill.
According to Charlton Fire, the fuel spill happened after a motor vehicle accident between two tractor-trailers.
One individual was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Charlton Fire Department says to expect delays, slow down, move over, and stay alert for first responders as they clean up the spill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group