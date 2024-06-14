Tractor-trailer catches fire after getting stuck under Malden railroad bridge

MALDEN, Mass. — A truck that appeared to be hauling foam insulation boards caught fire after it got stuck under a railroad bridge in Malden on Friday morning.

The incident prompted the closure of Medford Street between Commercial Street and Pearl Street., according to the City of Malden.

A video shared with Boston 25 News showed charred debris that toppled off a flatbed trailer piled in the roadway. The purple truck cab stopped near the overpass with a posted low-clearance warning of 12 feet, 6 inches.

“This happens very often. Trucks get stuck under the bridge,” the woman who shared the video said.

A dashcam video from a fellow truck driver showed the tractor-trailer under the bridge before it went up in flames.

Dashcam video shows truck stuck under Malden overpass

The MBTA said that Orange Line service between Malden and Wellington was impacted due to the incident.

City officials noted that the street is expected to be closed for several hours.

There were no reported injuries.

Malden police were spotted investigating at the scene.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

