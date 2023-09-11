‘Toxic culture’: NH high school’s cheer program suspended over bullying, discrimination allegations

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school’s cheerleading program has been shut down amid an investigation into bullying, harassment, and discrimination allegations, according to a letter sent to families.

Londonderry Superintendent Daniel Black announced that the school board, with the full support of the administration, voted unanimously to suspend the LHS cheerleading program effective immediately.

“School officials have recently become aware of extremely concerning allegations regarding a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination on the Londonderry High School Cheerleading Squad. Unfortunately, these allegations encompass the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student-athletes, and parents,” Black said in the letter.

The suspension will remain in effect until at least Sept. 25, 2023, at which point the school board will reevaluate the program’s standing for the remainder of the season, according to Black.

Black also noted that the district is working to secure an independent investigator to probe the allegations.

When we receive allegations that a program’s overall culture is perpetuating mistreatment of students, we must act swiftly,” Black said. “To that end, the Board is in the process of securing an independent investigator to conduct an investigation into these allegations.”

The cheer team’s coaching staff is currently on paid administrative leave and will remain on leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

At this time, Black said there has been no finding of any wrongdoing in the cheerleading program, but disciplinary actions will be taken if the investigation concludes misconduct occurred.

“While we know that suspension of the cheerleading program impacts many people in our school community, it is critical that we allow the investigator to do their job and that we not participate in gossip, rumors, or speculation,” Black said.

Black also urged parents to be mindful of their children’s conduct on the internet and cyberbullying while the investigation takes place.

