TOWNSEND, Mass. — As the death toll from Hurricane Helene tops 120, Townsend Fire and Rescue is collecting donations of critically needed supplies for flood-ravaged North Carolina.

A local company will drive a truck full of the donated items on Thursday to the area hit hardest by the storm.

Townsend Fire Chief Gary Shepherd encouraged the public to donate non-perishable food, diapers and wipes, baby food, toiletries, hand sanitizer, feminine products, small hand tools, tarps, totes, blankets and socks.

The items are being collected at Townsend Fire-EMS Central Station at 13 Elm St.

“There are just so many places that have been wiped out that don’t have the basic needs. So, on this trip, we’re intending to give what people need as staples for daily living,” Shepherd said. “I like to think of it as the American spirit that we’re willing to help out friends and families in need.”

Townsend Fire collects donations for hurricane-ravaged North Carolina (Boston 25)

Jennifer Stowe of Pepperell stopped by the fire department Monday to drop off baby products, canned goods and other essentials.

Inspired by her niece, an Appalachian State University student who evacuated flood-stricken Boone, N.C., Stowe felt obligated to help her beloved family member’s community.

“We were worried about her. We didn’t know if she’d gotten out. Fortunately… one of the parents took in her and all her roommates. So, they got out before things got too bad,” Stowe said of her niece. “I’m just happy that I could help, and I’m sure that she would want me to do this for her and all her friends.”

Donations may be dropped off at Townsend Fire-EMS Station between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Thursday.

The truck will leave on Thursday night.

