Town of Swampscott removes rainbow-colored crosswalks

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Rainbow-colored markings on two crosswalks in Swampscott have been removed as part of regularly scheduled roadway maintenance.

The town said the work included maintenance of crosswalks, stop lines, pavement markings, and other traffic safety markings throughout Swampscott.

Two crosswalks that had previously been painted in rainbow colors in recognition and support of the LGBTQIA+ community were among those restriped.

According to the town, the rainbow paint had originally been donated and applied outside of its regular roadway maintenance program.

The change has been drawing frustration from some residents online.

In a statement, town officials acknowledged the significance the crosswalks have held for members of the community and expressed appreciation for the generosity and spirit behind their original installation.

Officials stressed that the routine maintenance does not represent a change in the town’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We want to be clear that this routine maintenance work does not reflect any change in the Town’s unyielding commitment to supporting and welcoming our LGBTQIA+ residents, families, and visitors,” the town said. “Swampscott remains committed to being an inclusive and welcoming community for all.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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