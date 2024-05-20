Town of Norwood to build park in honor of 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan

NORWOOD, Mass. — The town of Norwood has approved a park to be built in honor of a 13-year-old middle school student who was shot and killed in Mattapan last year.

Tyler Lawrence was gunned down in broad daylight in January 2023 when he was out on a morning walk while spending the weekend at his grandparents. The 13-year-old was a “well-loved and a valuable member” of the Coakley Middle School community.

Now, almost 18 months after his tragic death, the Tyler Lawrence Memorial Park has been approved by Norwood officials. The park will be located at Norwood Airport and will honor the teen’s life.

Lawrence’s mother, Remy, spoke before the community board on what this means to her family.

“He loved Norwood. He had a lot of friends here who continue to navigate his loss like we all do. My family, my friends this means more to us than I can articulate,” she said.

The town manager anticipates going out to bid in the next month and for construction to get underway in the fall.

