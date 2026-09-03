Town of Nahant wins 8-year battle over expansion of Northeastern Marine Science Center

NAHANT, Mass. — Following a Supreme Judicial Court ruling, the Town of Nahant has won an eight-year battle against Northeastern University, denying the college the expansion of its Marine Science Center.

Back in 2018, the university had announced plans to discuss a possible development of a 60,000-square-foot building on East Point, but the town felt it was “under siege.”

In a statement provided by the town, they said they are satisfied with the court ruling.

<i>“The Town of Nahant is pleased that the Supreme Judicial Court reversed the previous judgment and ruled that the Town is has the right to take the property to preserve open space, recreation, and conservation uses, as voted on by Town Meeting in 2021. The Town looks forward to moving forward with this process.”</i> — Alison Nieto, Town of Nahant Administrator

Boston 25 has reached out to Northeastern University for comment but has yet to hear back.

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