Investigation underway after man found dead off of Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH, Mass. — The Sandwich Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near a jetty off the Cape Cod Canal.

Around 9 AM, police received a call from a concerned fisherman saying that he saw a lone bike near the jetty of the Cape Cod Canal. Additionally, he also saw a tackle box deeper down the jetty.

Once officers arrived, they found a man deep within the rocks of the jetty, where it was determined that he was dead. Police say that due to his location within the rocks, it was difficult to recover his body. Members of the Sandwich fire and Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team were able to recover his body.

At this time, an investigation remains ongoing. Authorities say that no foul play is suspected.

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The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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