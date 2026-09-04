MIT assistant professor dies days after being hit by car in Cambridge

An MIT assistant professor has died weeks after he was hit by a car in Cambridge.

Thomas Rose, 37, was hit on August 21st at 6 a.m, at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Mass Avenue while he was riding his bike.

He was taken to Mass General.

The school says Rose was an expert in ancient metallurgy who joined the staff in January and had already endeared himself to his colleagues and students.

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“Everyone can look at his papers and his past and understand why he was such a good fit here technically,” Senior Lecturer Michael Tarkanian said in a statement. “But in the time he was here, it was even more impressive how likable, friendly, and open he was. He was everything you could have asked for as a colleague and a person. I thought, ‘What luck to be able to work with this person for the rest of my career.’ He was that good.”

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