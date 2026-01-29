Town of Maynard looks to change name in honor of New England Patriots QB

MAYNARD, Mass. — Drake “The Town of Mayenard” Maye.

That’s right, the Middlesex County town is planning to temporarily change its name in tribute to the Patriots quarterback.

The town wrote in a press release, “pending the approval of the Select Board on Tuesday, [February 3] residents, restaurant patrons, guests, and visitors will be watching from the Town of MAYEnard.”

If passed, the name change will take place on February 8.

February 8, if you didn’t know, is Super Bowl 60, where the Pats will face off against the Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl 49, for their seventh Super Bowl title.

If the Pats win, they will tie Tom Brady for the most championship wins in the NFL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group